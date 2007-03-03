RESEARCHERS DEVELOP NEW WHITE CLOVER

Ardmore, Okla.

— Researchers at The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation and University of Georgia (UGA) have developed a new white clover variety called Renovation to help agricultural producers improve and maintain healthy, productive pastures.

Renovation is the first white clover released by the Noble Foundation and the first commercial product of the joint breeding effort. The goal for the Noble-UGA forage breeding program was to develop new white clover (a legume) varieties that could help restore perennial grass pastures throughout the southern United States.

“Renovation was developed to extend the life of perennial grass pastures and improve forage quality,” said Mike Trammell, Noble Foundation plant breeder. “Its genetic makeup results from a southern clover variety bred with a large-leaf variety to produce excellent overall persistence and animal performance.”

Renovation white clover is ideal for grazing livestock and wildlife food plots, and helps maintain healthy soils by controlling erosion and providing slope stabilization.

“This white clover variety can also be used in other areas around the world that have similar ecological systems,” said Joe Bouton, Ph.D., retired Noble Foundation Forage Improvement Division director who led the initial research. “We believe the new variety will have a positive impact for agricultural producers and the longevity of their pastures.”

Once established and properly managed, Renovation can provide protein-rich food for livestock and wildlife while reducing fertilizer costs thanks to the legume's ability to fix its own free nitrogen. Users can plant Renovation with cool-season and warm-season grasses.

