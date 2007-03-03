DEBTER RECOGNIZED BY ALABAMA BCIA

Clanton, Ala.

– The Alabama Beef Cattle Improvement Association (BCIA) recently awarded the 2016 Richard Deese Award to Glynn Debter of Debter Hereford Farm in Horton, at the 2017 Alabama BCIA Annual Meeting held in Jemison on March 11.

Glynn Debter is a pillar of the Alabama cattle industry. He has been active in Alabama BCIA, the Alabama Cattlemen's Association and supporting 4-H livestock programs for many years. Glynn Debter joined Alabama BCIA in 1978 and later said this was a turning point in his program focus at Debter Hereford Farm, as he made an early commitment to performance standards and use of all genetic selection tools.

Glynn Debter has served in many leadership roles in the cattle industry. This service includes President of the American Hereford Association in 1988, President of the Alabama Cattlemen's Association in 1991, and is also a member of the Alabama Livestock Hall of Fame. Debter Hereford Farm was awarded by Alabama BCIA as the Purebred Producer of the Year in 1988 and 1989, and was also nationally honored by the Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) as the 1989 BIF Seedstock Producer of the Year.

The Richard Deese Award is presented to individuals who uphold the principles of performance testing and genetic improvement of beef cattle in Alabama. Since 1986, cattle producers, extension professionals and beef industry supporters have received the award.

The Alabama BCIA is a non-profit organization seeking to promote, educate and facilitate the use of performance data, record keeping and marketing opportunities to improve the Alabama cattle industry. Formed in 1964, Alabama BCIA cooperates with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System of Auburn University under a formal agreement.









