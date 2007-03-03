IBBA ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD FEBRUARY 10-11, 2017

– The International Brangus Breeders Association's (IBBA) 2017 Annual Meeting & Convention is scheduled for February 10-11 in San Antonio, Texas.

For the focus of this year's Annual Meeting and Convention, the association's staff has prepared a program to reflect on the success of the Brangus breed and IBBA.

The 2017 Annual Meeting and Convention's venue and schedule of events caters to the whole family. In addition to board meetings and educational activities and opportunities for members and attendees on Friday, Feb. 10, the IBBA will have an official grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting for its new headquarters building. Other highlights will include a casino-night fundraiser event for the International Brangus Breeders Foundation and a family excursion to the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch.

The official hotel for IBBA's 2017 Annual Meeting & Convention is the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. Its amenities include, but are not limited to a 6-acre water park with heated pools, a spa, fitness center, and a TPC golf course. A link to the online reservation service is available on the official convention website, GoBrangus.com/2017-convention.

“The 2016 convention is a family affair being held in a first-class resort that everyone will enjoy,” said IBBA Executive Vice President Tommy Perkins, PhD., PAS. “I hope everyone will attend so they can participate in the educational sessions as well as get a firsthand look at the new office building.”

Attendees are encouraged to participate in the Brangus show at the San Antonio Livestock Exposition simultaneously, Feb. 9-12, 2017. For more information, visit sarodeo.com.

The cost for a full member registration is $150. Discounted registration rates, of $125, are now available online, at GoBrangus.com/product/2017-annual-meeting-convention. The deadline for discounted registration rates is Jan. 19, 2017. For full registration details, visit the website.

For more information and links to registration, reservations, and other online convention resources, visit GoBrangus.com/2017-convention.

IBBA 2017 ANNUAL MEETING & CONVENTION ACTIVITIES

Friday, February 10

IBBA Board of Directors Meeting

Staff Break-out Session: DNA

Staff Break-out Session: Registration

Staff Break-out Session: Marketing

Lunch

IBBA Headquarters Grand Opening and Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting

Educational Session

Pasture-to-Plate Panel Discussion

Cocktail & Carpaccio Hour

International Brangus Breeders Foundation Fundraiser: Casino Night

Saturday, February 11

Breakfast

Morning Brew & Brangus Crew

Annual Meeting

Awards Banquet Luncheon

Attendees are free to explore JW Marriott's amenities/San Antonio in the afternoon

A Wildly Adventurous Night at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch

Sunday, February 12

Attendees are encouraged to attend or participate in the Brangus Show at the San Antonio Livestock Exposition.

For a complete schedule and/or more information, visit GoBrangus.com/2017-convention.

The International Brangus Breeders Association (IBBA), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, strives to provide the commercial cattle industry, domestically and internationally, with the best genetics possible. Founded in 1949 as the American Brangus Breeders, the organization has since evolved into the IBBA. The IBBA's purpose is to enable its members to produce quality beef for the commercial cattle industry and its consumers. For more information about IBBA, visit GoBrangus.com.







