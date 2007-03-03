ALABAMA BCIA ANNOUNCES PUREBRED PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

– The Alabama Beef Cattle Improvement Association (BCIA) named Hillside Angus Farm, Dale and Judy Parris of Albertville as the 2016 Purebred Producer of the Year at the Alabama BCIA 2017 Annual Meeting held in Jemison on March 11.

Hillside Angus Farm, owned and managed by Dale and Judy Parris, is a registered Angus seedstock operation located in the Sand Mountain region of Alabama near Albertville. Hillside Angus Farm began in 1982 and quickly became active in the American Angus Association and the Alabama Angus Association. Performance record keeping through the Angus Herd Improvement Program began in 1986. Through dedication to genetic improvement and diligent record keeping for the past 30 years, performance of their herd has progressively advanced. A long term goal of Hillside Angus Farm is to further genetic improvement utilizing all available genetic selection tools.

Dale Parris serves in many leadership roles within the cattle industry. He is a past-president of both the Alabama Angus Association and the Marshall County Cattlemen's Association and is still in active leadership. Judy Parris is an active leader in the Alabama Angus Auxiliary. Dale Parris also is the founder and leader of the Northeast Performance Breeders sale, which just reached its' 20th anniversary event.

Hillside Angus Farm will also be nominated by Alabama BCIA for the national Beef Improvement Federation's 2017 Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year Award.

The Alabama BCIA is a non-profit organization seeking to promote, educate and facilitate the use of performance data, record keeping and marketing opportunities to improve the Alabama cattle industry. Formed in 1964, BCIA currently cooperates with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System of Auburn University under a formal agreement.





