NATIONAL JUNIOR ANGUS SHOW TO BE HELD IN DES MOINES

by: J.D. Rosman

Angus Media



Come win with the Angus team in Des Moines, Iowa, at this year's National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

From July 9-15, National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) members and their families will come to compete in the most competitive national junior livestock show in the country. Participants will travel from coast to coast, with Angus cattle in tow, to experience the NJAS. In addition to the showring competition, Angus youth will also participate in life-skills contests, cooking events and much more.

The tentative schedule of events is available online, along with entry forms that must be completed by May 15.

“The National Junior Angus Show is a time to shine for future leaders of the Angus breed,” says Jaclyn Clark, American Angus Association director of events and education. “Iowa will not disappoint in the least, and with its great facilities and central location, we expect another outstanding turn-out for junior nationals.”

Themed “Winning with the Angus Team,” the 2017 NJAS expects to draw more than 1,000 head of registered Angus cattle to compete. Classes include owned heifers, bred-and-owned heifers, cow-calf pairs, steers and bred-and-owned bulls. States will join together to compete for the Best Five Head, while individual members will vie for Junior Premier Breeder and the Silver Pitcher Award. A Top 5 selection of Bred-and-Owned Heifers and Owned Heifers will be chosen at the conclusion of each respective show.

May 15 is the ownership and early-entry deadline, and participants can submit entries online at www.angus.org/njaa.

Cattle competing in the 2017 NJAS will begin checking in at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, and must be signed in by 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 10.

The 51st Annual NJAS Showmanship Contest will also take place, where two junior Angus members from each state compete for the “Top Showman” title. To qualify, juniors must first be selected during state competition.

Educational contests and events

The 2017 NJAS provides learning opportunities for all aspects of the beef cattle business — from livestock judging to public speaking and marketing to carcass evaluations. Educational components at the NJAS teach youth how to be confident in their knowledge and talents, think on their feet, and develop professional skills that last a lifetime. Junior members can sign up to participate in many of these competitions when they check in cattle at the show.

Three new contests will be introduced for this year's NJAS: the Digitally Enhanced Photography Contest, the Skill-a-thon, and the overall Angus Stockman.

The Digitally Enhanced Photography Contest is an avenue for intermediate and senior member photographers to express themselves in a creative display. The Skill-a-thon Contest covers the understanding of the Association and practical application of various beef related production topics. The overall Angus Stockman Award is designed to recognize the top individual in each age division for their overall knowledge of Angus cattle and the beef industry. The top individual is based on the score of the quiz bowl written exam, judging contest and skill-a-thon.

Contests such as graphic design, posters, creative writing and photography are completed before the NJAS and must be postmarked by May 15. Instead of mailing photography entries to the Association, entries can now be submitted online. Interested juniors should go online to learn more about these opportunities.

In addition, each state can enter a team in the quiz bowl, team sales, team fitting and team marketing contests, as well as the American Angus Auxiliary-sponsored All-American Certified Angus Beef® (CAB®) Cook-Off, herdsmanship and scrapbook contests.

The NJAA mentoring program is another opportunity offered during the show as a way to help prepare younger members for a successful future. The mentoring program pairs senior and novice members together for NJAS activities, allowing younger members to become more comfortable around other juniors.

Also during the week of shows and competitions, the NJAA hosts its annual meeting. Two delegates from each state will gather to review the organization's bylaws and elect six new directors to the NJAA Board. The new directors and officers will be announced during the awards program at the conclusion of the week.

Visit the NJAA website (http://njas.info/index.html)for more information on contest deadlines or contact the Events and Education Department at 816-383-5100. A deadline summary follows. Please note there are no exceptions to any of the ownership and entry deadlines.









