Here are some quick, easy tips to simplify the process and stay organized chute side during the fall processing.

Start with Clean Equipment

Draw up boiling or hot water into the syringe barrel and dry as much as possible. Periodically, syringes can be taken apart and boiled for a more thorough cleaning; however, some plastic or nylon syringes may not hold up to this process. Do not use chemical sterilants.

Keep Vaccines Cool and Out of Direct Sunlight

Sunlight and UV light will inactivate vaccines so keeping vaccines and syringes in a cooler with ice packs while processing is critical in the summer. Low cost vaccine coolers can be made with a plastic bucket and lid or styrofoam cooler by cutting holes in the lid or side. More elaborate vaccine coolers can be made with plastic coolers, PVC pipe and a drill. View Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service's Chute Side Vaccine Cooler to learn how to make your own!

Label Everything

Label all vaccines to corresponding syringes with duct tape or different colored knobs and markers. In addition, label the place in the vaccine cooler that they should be returned to after every use to prevent mess ups when grabbing the syringe for the next animal. A simple 1, 2, 3 system can be utilized to alleviate any need to remember exact names of products.

Mix for 30 Minutes

Don't mix more modified-live virus (MLV) vaccine than can be used in 30 minutes. Since MLV should be used right away and cannot be stored for future use, don't get excited mixing everything up in case the chute breaks or cattle numbers do not match up with the amount of vaccine that is available. Use a clean transfer needle to mix products and draw up new doses into the syringe with a brand new needle every time to prevent contamination.

Check label for Dosage and Route of Administration

The last thing we want to do is give the wrong dose of a vaccine in the wrong method. Read vaccine labels and set syringes to the correct dosage before starting. Also, determine the correct method of administration (subcutaneous or intramuscular) and put the correct size and length of needle on the appropriate syringe.

Other Considerations

Once everything is in order, processing cattle is much more enjoyable for everyone involved. Strive to utilize beef quality assurance best management practices by giving vaccinations in front of the shoulder in the neck region. Proper injection sites are not only safer for the animal and handler, but also the meat quality and wholesomeness. Lastly, remember to clean everything up and inspect all equipment before properly storing.

These simple steps can help maximize efficiency when working cattle, while also improving efficacy of health programs leading to more profitable cattle on the operation.









