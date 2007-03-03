The grand champion Gelbvieh female was RUPP Roxie 623D. She is the daughter of JRI Crusader 285Y99. Owned by Dallan Thomas, Perry, Okla., this heifer first claimed the junior yearling heifer division.

Coming out of the junior heifer calf division is the reserve grand champion Gelbvieh female. CIRS 22YE is the daughter of DCSF Post Rock Power Built 37B8 and owned by Circle S Ranch, Canton, Kansas.

The grand champion Gelbvieh bull was owned by Grace Vehige, Bonnots Mill, Mo. GDV T Bar S Ace's High 209D is the son of GDV T Bar S Reload 27A ET and first claimed the senior bull calf division.

The reserve grand champion Gelbvieh bull was GGGE 3G Die Cast 637D, owned by Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind., and Reynolds Bee Lick Gelbvieh, Crab Orchard, Ky. First claiming the junior bull division, Die Cast is the son of GGGE 3G Zip Line 266Z.

In the Balancer show, grand champion Balancer female was owned by Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind. GGGE 3G Cowgirl Dixie 6102D is the daughter of SS Hoover Dam B115 and first won the intermediate heifer division.

The reserve grand champion Balancer female was KKAC Emerald 703E owned by Karly Alexander, Perry, Okla. She is the daughter of JRI Next Step 285X72 and first claimed the spring heifer calf division.

Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind., swept the Balancer bull show, owning both the grand champion and reserve grand champion Balancer bulls. The grand champion Balancer bull was GGGE 3G Double Agent 602D and is the son of GGGE 3G Smoke N' Mirrors 639S. He first claimed the junior bull division.

The reserve grand champion Balancer bull was GGGE 3G Extra Money. He is the son of GGGE 3G EZ Money 209Z and was out of the junior bull calf division.

2017 American Royal Gelbvieh and Balancer® Open Show

October 21, 2017

Kansas City, Mo.

Judge: Brigham Stewart, Washington, Kansas

Division Champions and Reserves:

Gelbvieh Champion Spring Heifer Calf: DTKF Destiny's 211E; DTK Cattle Company, Janesville, Iowa; Sire: JRI Secret Component 285A393.

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Spring Heifer Calf: PHS Prohart Empress 714E; Pro-Hart Seedstock, Pueblo, Colo.; Sire: BDCG DC401A4 ET.

Gelbvieh Champion Junior Heifer Calf: CIRS 22YE; Circle S Ranch, Canton, Kansas; Sire: DCSF Post Rock Power Built 37B8.

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: CIRS 381E; Circle S Ranch, Canton, Kansas; Sire: GHGF Young Gun C310.

Gelbvieh Champion Senior Heifer Calf: HTFK Ms Dolly D6; Kyler Camerer, Asbury, Mo.; Sire: BABR Influential 4241B ET.

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf: LLLJ London Crush 44D1; Jessie Lowe, Adrian, Mo.; Sire: HIGH Stands Alone 9B73 ET.

Gelbvieh Champion Intermediate Heifer: JNCC Miss Stardust 639D; Cameron Nowack, Bland, Mo.; Sire: VRT Lazy TV Sam U451.

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Intermediate Heifer: PHS Prohart Brandy 634D; Cross Seven Ranch, Las Animas, Colo.; Sire: BDCG DC 401A4 ET.

Gelbvieh Champion Junior Yearling Heifer: RUPP Roxie 623D; Dallan Thomas, Perry, Okla.; Sire: JRI Crusader 285Y99.

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Junior Yearling Heifer: BDCG DC 39D4; Hilltop Farms, Asbury, Mo.; Sire: JRI Next Step 284X72.

Gelbvieh Champion Junior Bull Calf: CIBS Let's Roll 7415E; Cib's Gelbvieh, Clutier, Iowa; Sire: DCSF Post Rock Astronaut 157A.

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Junior Bull Calf: GGGE 3G El Camino 742E; Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.; Sire: GGGE 3G Zip Line 266Z.

Gelbvieh Champion Senior Bull Calf: GDV T Bar S Ace's High 209D; Grace Vehige, Bonnots Mill, Mo.; Sire: GDV T Bar S Reload 27A ET.

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Senior Bull Calf: BAXL Shot of Jack 33D3; Baxter Lowe, Adrian, Mo.; Sire: HCCG Captain Jack 16Y37.

Gelbvieh Champion Junior Bull: GGGE 3G Die Cast 637D; Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind./Reynolds Bee Lick Gelbvieh, Crab Orchard, Ky.; Sire: GGGE 3G Zip Line 266Z.

Balancer Champion Spring Heifer Calf: KKAC Emerald 703E; Karly Alexander, Perry, Okla.; Sire: JRI Next Step 285X72.

Balancer Reserve Champion Spring Heifer Calf: DTKF Trina's Twilight 027E; DTK Cattle Company, Janesville, Iowa; Sire: EGL Lifeline B101.

Balancer Champion Junior Heifer Calf: DSCF Post Rock Blublood 64E8; RC Pettit Cattle, Olathe, Kansas.; Sire: BABR Secret Brand 2100Z ET.

Balancer Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: KDV T Bar S Jasmine 125E; Kyle Vehige, Bonnots Mill, Mo.; Sire: R4RA Conquest 254.

Balancer Champion Senior Heifer Calf: HIGH Ms Diedra 9D93 ET; Isabel Lowe, Adrian, Mo.; Sire: BCFG Butlers Hillbilly Hero 71.

Balancer Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf: GDV T Bar S Michelle 151D; Grace Vehige, Bonnots Mill, Mo.; Sire: R4RA Conquest 254.

Balancer Champion Intermediate Heifer: GGGE 3G Cowgirl Dixie 6102D; Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.; Sire: SS Hoover Dam B115.

Balancer Reserve Champion Intermediate Heifer: KKKG Triple K Ms Dixie 116D; Nick Doering, Basehor, Kansas; Sire: VRT Lazy TV Watchman W021.

Balancer Champion Junior Yearling Heifer: DTKF Tootsie Rolls Lolly Pop 322D; DTK Cattle Company, Janesville, Iowa; Sire: RB World Wide 167-31.

Balancer Reserve Champion Junior Yearling Heifer: DTKF Paradise's Wish 228D; Adelyn Sienknecht, Gladbrook, Iowa; Sire: DCSF Post Rock Highly Focused 308Y8.

Balancer Champion Cow-Calf Pair: TMGG Cajun Cookie 214C; Tiana Garcia, Las Animas, Colo.; Sire: CSRX Ruxton T 126A.

Balancer Champion Spring Bull Calf: KKKG Triple K Easy Haul 313E; Triple K Gelbvieh, Basehor, Kansas; Sire: AHL Lon Haul 5035C.

Balancer Reserve Champion Spring Bull Calf: TMGG Ragin' Cajun 217E; Tiana Garcia, Las Animas, Colo.; Sire: TAU Unanimous 11B ET.

Balancer Champion Junior Bull Calf: GGGE 3G Extra Money 709E; Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.; Sire: GGGE 3G EZ Money 209Z.

Balancer Reserve Champion Junior Bull Calf: RCPC Frenchie 10E; RC Pettit Cattle, Olathe, Kansas; Sire: BNC Mr. Hojer C5211.

Balancer Champion Junior Bull: GGGE 3G Double Agent 602D; Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.; Sire: GGGE 3G Smoke N' Mirrors 639S.

Balancer Reserve Champion Junior Bull: HIGH Hero of the Day 9D42 ET; Hightower Cattle Company, LLC, La Cygne, Kansas; Sire: BCFG Butlers Hillbilly Hero 71.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.









