ABBA HOSTS BRAHMAN PERFORMANCE RETREAT

Houston, Texas

-- On October 18-19, 150 Brahman breeders and enthusiasts gathered in Floresville, Texas for the Second Annual International Brahman Performance Retreat. The Retreat kicked off on Friday night with an informative roundtable discussion, and presentations from Dr. Don Goodman, DVM, and PJ Budler from Trans Ova. Saturday morning started strong with a presentation from John Genho about how he calculates EPDs, followed by a presentation from Dr. J.R. Tait of Neogen Corporation. The morning session concluded with a panel discussion featuring John Genho, Dr. J.R. Tait and Dr. Raluca Mateescu. After a delicious BBQ lunch, Dr. Joe Paschal explained the history of the ABBA Performance Bull Test and Brahman National Carcass Evaluation Program. This led into a very informative demonstration on how to carcass ultrasound a Brahman animal as compared to Bos taurus animal. It also compared and contrasted the scans of different age animals. Next, Jill Ginn of Neogen Corporation demonstrated how to use the new TSU ear punch tagging tool. Immediately following her demonstration, attendees were able to test drive the tool. The afternoon session concluded with a “Pioneers of Performance Panel” that featured some seasoned breeders who discussed the development of the American Brahman Breeder's Association's performance program as well as some of the challenges and successes that they experienced. The evening session kicked off with a tasting panel featuring a variety of quality grades and tenderness values. The retreat concluded with a Brahman ribeye steak dinner harvested from one of our very own ABBA E.A.R. Program steers. Dinner featured Dr. Raluca Mateescu from the University of Florida who discussed the role of American Brahman cattle in global protein production. Thank you to all of the attendees, hosts, and sponsors for making this retreat such a special event.

About the American Brahman Breeders Association

The American Brahman Breeders Association is the world registry for Brahman cattle, the #1 beef breed for efficiency, hybrid vigor, and environmental adaptability. ABBA provides an array of member services, educational opportunities, and a wide array of programs to assist the profitability of its members. The ABBA office is based in Houston, Texas; for more information about the Brahman breed or the many opportunities offered by the ABBA, visit brahman.org.









Don't forget to BOOKMARK

Cattle Today Online!