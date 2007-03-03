BEEFMASTER BULLS INCLUDED IN BEEF ALLIANCE PROGRAM

Boerne, Texas

– Beefmaster Breeders United (BBU) is excited to announce a new partnership with the Integrity Beef Alliance. In December 2017 Beefmaster bulls became the most recent bull breed approved by the Integrity Beef's board of directors for inclusion in the program. Beefmaster bulls are the newest addition to the program and join the already approved bull breeds of Angus, Charolais, Hereford and Red Angus.

“This past year has been an excellent year of growth for the Integrity Beef Alliance, both in participation numbers, but also marketing opportunities for members,” says Executive Director of Integrity Beef Dr. Robert Wells. “Additionally, Alliance leadership has taken numerous steps to further guarantee the future success of the program. Some of the changes that have been made are inclusion of more approved bull breeds.”

Established in 2000 by the Noble Research Institute (formerly the Noble Foundation), Integrity Beef is the culmination of best management practices developed by Noble's agricultural consultants and recommended to producers who participate in the organization's no-cost consultation program. Integrity Beef is a comprehensive beef production system that produces the highest quality calves possible for the next supply chain owner and the consumer, while improving returns for ranchers through value added traits.

Integrity Beef emphasizes progressive management methods, ranch stewardship and humane care of all livestock. Integrity Beef includes a terminal production system that uses a value added, preconditioning program. Through uniform and elevated standard management practices, Integrity Beef producers' cattle far surpass industry standards for performance, quality, health and behavior.

Beefmasters are a strong compliment to the well thought out Integrity Beef program. Adding value and increasing efficiency at every turn is what Integrity Beef strives for and Beefmasters will help in those regards.

“As a piece of the Integrity Beef maternal equation, Beefmasters will capitalize on heterosis, maximize terminal crossbreeding, increase value adding selection tools and solidify commercial genomics,” says Vice President of Marketing and Research Bill Pendergrass. “All of these steps increase efficiency for the rancher, feeder, packer and ultimately the consumer, while also securing our ranches for the next generation of cattlemen and women.”

If you are a Beefmaster breeder interested in participating in the Integrity Beef Program the requirements for inclusion are as follows: for the terminal program, bulls must be in the top 20 percent of the breed for weaning weight (WW) and yearling weight (YW) at time of purchase by the member owner. For the replacement female program, the bull the replacement is bred to for the first calf must be in the top 20 percent of the breed for calving ease direct (CED), WW and YW. For those who wish to become a member of Integrity Beef, there are other requirements that must be met depending on which program a person is interested in. Please refer to www. integritybeef.org for more requirement details. For more information about joining the Integrity Beef Alliance, please contact Robert Wells at integritybeef @noble.org or 580.224.6430.

Beefmaster Breeders United (www.beefmasters.org), located in Boerne, Texas, is a not-for-profit breed registration organization that provides programs and services for its members. Beefmaster, Beefmaster Advancer and E6 cattle are selected on the “Six Essentials” of disposition, fertility, weight, conformation, milk production and hardiness.









