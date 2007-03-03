During the convention, BBU held their general membership meeting and BBU members elected new Board directors and officers. Dan A. Gattis of Hutto, Texas, was elected secretary and Chris Kauffman of Searcy, Ark., was elected treasurer. The following individuals were elected to the BBU Board of Directors with a three year term: Sue Pierson of Vacaville, Cali., Larry Lairmore of Foreman, Ark., Dr. Jim Colvin of Seguin, Texas and Jerry Thomas of Henderson, Tenn.

Beefmaster breeders from throughout the world attended this year's convention. Convention attendees enjoyed seminars and fellowship with other cattlemen and women. The educational seminars were sponsored by the Beefmaster Educational Endowment Foundation (B.E.E.F.), Beefmasterbullsale.com, Hilltop Ranch Beefmasters, Purina and Zoetis. The educational seminars featured Dr. Cliff Lamb, Dr. Andy Herring and Will Kayser speaking about the beef cattle research projects taking place at Texas A&M University. Dr. Elisa Marques of Agfront.com, spoke about the basics of cattle DNA testing and the importance of beef cattle genomics. Kevin Good with CattleFax reviewed the cattle market futures outlook and the current cattle market. Dr. Doug Hawkins of Purina discussed brood cow nutrition, and then Dr. Kelly J. Bryant, along with Greg Montgomery, reviewed the Beefmaster research project taking place at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The convention also featured an international panel discussion with Beefmaster breeders from across the world. The panel included Connie van Vuuren of South Africa, Adriana Botero Alvarez of Colombia and Roberto J. Rodríguez Garza of Mexico.

The evening activities provided members the opportunity to meet and greet with new members, first-time convention attendees and satellite members. Thursday night hosted the “meet and greet” reception sponsored by Neogen GeneSeek and Rancho Tres Hijos, and the social was filled with great fellowship at the Moody Gardens Aquarium. On Friday night, BBU inducted the late Dale Lasater and Laurence “Laurie” Lasater into the BBU Hall of Fame, raised funds for B.E.E.F., and danced the night away to the tunes of The Kelly McGuire Band sponsored by Rancho Tres Hijos.

On Saturday, the annual awards luncheon honored the Beefmaster breed membership award winners. Trey and Mona Scherer of Brenham, Texas were selected as member of the year. Brian and Becca Melloan of Rockfield, Ky., were selected as new member of the year. Jones Beefmasters owned by Clark Jones of Savannah, Tenn., was announced as performance breeder of the year and the environmental member of the year was awarded to Whitwell Ranches of Cotulla, Texas. Breeder of the year was awarded to Hidden Hollow Beefmasters owned by Tom and Deidra Hood of Tahlequah, Okla. Beefmaster Cattlewoman of the year was awarded to Marie Welkener of Kenedy, Texas. Last, but not least, Hans Wittenburg of Edna, Texas was presented the Legends Award by Nolan Ryan. The Legends Award is awarded to members who have been raising Beefmaster cattle for 50 years or more. The convention concluded with the annual President's Council Sale, where top Beefmaster genetics were sold to the highest bidder.

On behalf of the BBU staff, officers, board members and the convention committee, thank you to all our generous sponsors, trade show partners and auction participants. Join BBU at their 58th Annual Convention held in Franklin, Tenn., from October 25 – 27, 2018.

For more information about the Beefmaster Breeders United and its convention, please contact the BBU office at 210-732-3132 or visit www.beefmasters.org. Stay connected to BBU through Facebook, view our videos on YouTube, follow us on Twitter and receive our news updates through joining our mailing list.

Beefmaster Breeders United (www.beefmasters.org), located in Boerne, Texas, is a not-for-profit breed registration organization that provides programs and services for its members. Beefmaster, Beefmaster Advancer and E6 cattle are selected on the “Six Essentials” of disposition, fertility, weight, conformation, milk production and hardiness.









