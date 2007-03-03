•76 percent say the beef checkoff has contributed to a positive trend in beef demand

•78 percent say the checkoff has value even when the economy is weak, five percent higher than last year

•65 percent say the checkoff contributes to profitability of their operations

•71 percent say the checkoff represents their interests, four percent higher than last year

•61 percent believe the checkoff is well-managed

In addition, while fewer producers (43 percent) said they remembered having seen, read or heard anything about the checkoff in the past six months, 86 percent reported the information they remembered was positive, eight percent higher than a year ago.

“We are encouraged that three out of four producers continue to support the checkoff,” said Jo Stanko, Investor Relations Working Group co-chair. “On the other hand, it is concerning that fewer producers consider themselves ‘informed' about the checkoff, and only 43 percent say they have seen, read or heard checkoff news in the past six months. Since most producers believe it's important for the program to communicate to them checkoff results, it's clear we will need to step up these communications efforts in the months ahead.”

The survey informs checkoff leaders of strengths and weaknesses in producer communications efforts and is used directly in developing an authorization request for the next year. See this year's survey results at https://www.beefboard.org/library/files/PAS/Aspen - Beefmemo18_1.pdf as well as results from previous surveys (https://www.beefboard.org/library/140929PASReports).

For more information about your checkoff investment, visit MyBeefCheckoff.com.









Don't forget to BOOKMARK

Cattle Today Online!