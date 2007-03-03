Selenium deficiency. Selenium is non-metal chemical element that plays an important role in protecting cells from oxidative damage. One of the most important conditions associated with selenium deficiency in cattle is white muscle disease (nutritional myodegeneration).This condition can also develop with vitamin E deficiency, but the combined effect of both vitamin E and selenium are important for prevention of white muscle disease. Research has shown prevention and treatment of white muscle disease is most effective by targeting selenium supplementation. Young rapidly growing calves or calves born to pregnant heifers or cows living on selenium deficient soils are at risk, like we see in many portions of Alabama. However selenium deficiency can be found in animals of any age, including adult cattle. One form of this disease can damage the heart (acute disease) and death. The second form of this disease affects skeletal muscles with less frequent heart damage, and there is often evidence of stiffness, muscle weakness, or muscle trembling. The form of white muscle disease affecting skeletal muscles usually appears to have a slower onset and more protracted disease than the cardiac form. Muscles, often involving the front and hind limbs, may be swollen and tender. Muscles of the diaphragm, ribs (intercostal muscles), and tongue may be involved, and when present there may be difficulty with breathing or eating, respectively. Difficulty breathing may be found in animals with diaphragm involvement. These clinical signs described for both cardiac and skeletal muscle forms of white muscle disease are non-specific, and veterinary consultation is necessary to rule out other causes that may have similar signs.

Veterinarians evaluating sick animals can collect a blood sample to evaluate enzymes associated with muscle damage at a clinical pathology laboratory; or selenium levels- can be measured in a blood sample stored in anticoagulant (heparin) and analyzed at a veterinary diagnostic lab. If death occurs, white muscle disease is diagnosed from the postmortem examination (necropsy) by the presence of muscle discoloration, and affected heart and skeletal muscles are pale, and off-white to light tan. Microscopic evaluation of heart and skeletal muscle samples that have been preserved in a fixative (formalin) show degeneration and mineralization. Heart and skeletal muscle may vary due to the duration of the disease process, but chronic cases frequently contain evidence of mineral within heart muscle mineralization (myocardial mineralization). If a postmortem sample is available (necropsy was performed), a sample of fresh, non-fixed liver is recommended to test selenium levels. An approximately quart sized bag of liver will provide a sufficient sample size for multiple trace mineral tests to be performed.

Subclinical selenium deficiency is more likely in adult animals. There may be a narrow range between amounts that cause deficiency and toxicity. Signs of marginal selenium levels are abortions, stillbirths, or weak calves. Selenium deficiency has been associated with various reproductive problems, including: delayed conception, reduced fertility; retained placenta, and uterine infection. There can also be clinical evidence of a reduced growth rate. Selenium may be important for immune function, and cattle with selenium deficiency have a higher incidence of pneumonia, reproductive problems, and calves with reduced growth weights.

Testing can be performed at Thompson Bishop Sparks State Diagnostic Lab (TBSSDL) in Auburn, or other veterinary diagnostic labs with a toxicology department. If samples are submitted as a necropsy submission at TBSSDL, the total charge for all testing is $35. We can also send a fresh liver sample to an outside state contracted lab for vitamin E testing. Feed (grain) can also be tested at our lab, and less than 100 ppb is considered selenium deficient. TBSSDL charges $50 plus a $10 accession fee for selenium analysis on feed. If blood or liver are submitted as individual samples without necropsy examination, the cost is $20 plus a $10 laboratory accession fee. Whole blood submitted in heparin anticoagulant (green-top tube) is needed for blood testing. Whole blood levels provide an adequate measure of the animal's selenium status, and providing blood samples for testing can be an easy and effective method of detecting subclinical selenium deficiency.

Any other questions you may have regarding diagnosing specific diseases in your herd at 334-844-4987. A list of our lab tests can be found online by entering labs.alabama.gov in your browser; or http://agi.alabama.gov/ divisions/veterinary-diagnostic-labs









