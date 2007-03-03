Value

A study conducted by Oklahoma State University reports that in an evaluation of over 26,000 head of cattle sold in 18 sale barns, compared to steers, bulls were reduced in price by $3.56 and $2.24 per hundred pounds in 1997 and 1999 respectively. For example, a 550-pound bull would return $20 and $12 less than a steer. The reduction in price for bulls was presumed to be lower due to the subsequent decreased performance expected after castration.

Additionally, research from Texas A&M University reports that weaned intact bull calves that were shipped in load lots and castrated upon arrival had a 13.5 percent reduction in daily gain and a 10.3 percent reduction in season long gain. When the effects of castration were combined with sickness, productivity decreased 24.8 percent compared to steers. Their conclusions from this study indicated that healthy steers were valued at $22 more than healthy bulls and $48 more than sick bulls.

When to castrate

University research indicates that cattle that are castrated have increased plasma cortisol concentrations (indicator of pain) immediately after the procedure is conducted; however, these painful affects are overcome after a few days. Additional research indicates that cattle castrated at a younger age verses those castrated at weaning or older may experience less pain. The earlier a bull is castrated, the sooner he will overcome the stresses of this process and continue to gain weight.

Weight Gains

Producers who are concerned with weight gains after castration may consider using growth promoting implants. Research from multiple Universities have reported that implanted steers can achieve similar if not better weight gains compared to bulls at weaning. Some implants can be applied to suckling steer calves while others should be applied at weaning. Product labels should be evaluated to determine which is best for your operation.

Castration can be a useful management tool that can increase the overall profitability of your calf crop. To take full advantage of this tool at the local stock barn, producers may want to sell steer calves in groups and emphasize that they have been castrated and healed. Otherwise, buyers may pay bull calf prices for steers that have been properly managed. If you have any questions regarding castration or any other management practice, please feel free to contact me at timwilson@ufl.edu.









Don't forget to BOOKMARK

Cattle Today Online!