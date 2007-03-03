“Future efficiencies and profits will not be mutually exclusive efforts to controlling costs and increasing revenues. Instead, success will come from optimizing expenses and performance by building a production system that will yield the lowest unit cost of production for the most valuable calf that can be produced in the operational environment.”

Clay Mathis, director of the King Ranch Institute of Ranch Management made that statement at the annual Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) meeting in 2016. His presentation was entitled, “Making the cowherd more efficient and profitable by 2036: Where do we focus our efforts for the biggest impact?”

It came to mind listening to Ryan Noble of Noble Ranch, LLC at Yuma, Colo., who was a speaker at this year's Cattlemen's College sponsored by Zoetis.

“You need to ask yourself, in this day and age that we operate in, is it really feasible to spend large amounts of capital, real dollars and cents on an inferior production system that will take you 1,000 days to analyze whether or not is effective?” Noble asked.

The production system Noble refers to is a replacement heifer and the approximate length of time between her selection and when her first calf is marketed at harvest.

“That's a considerable amount of time to invest in an animal without having any idea of how it's going to perform,” Noble explained. Then he illustrated the exponential value of time.

If you keep the heifer until she's five years old, she's spent about 1,825 days at your place; 2,555 days if she stays until she's seven. She'll log approximately 3,650 days in your ownership if she sticks around until she's 10.

Figure she celebrates a decade in your herd, and assume she's in a herd of 275 with a similar productive life. That's one million cow days, Noble says. He started pondering all of that harder in 2014 when just about any steer calf breathing was bringing $1,500 right off the cow; about $100 back for heifer mates.

“By keeping a heifer calf and breeding her, we were signing up for $2,475 in expenses before we sold her first calf,” Noble explains. “We had never in our lives spent so much money on commercial cows.”

With so many dollars at stake in selecting heifers that could return the most value, Noble Ranch started using the genomic profiling tool known as GeneMax® Advantage™. If you're unfamiliar, it is a genomic test for commercial Angus replacement females. Among other things, it provides users with several economic index scores, as well as genomic predictions for a number of individual traits.

No, this isn't a commercial for that particular test, or even for the technology itself, though there is growing evidence that it merits consideration. Instead, this is an example of one producer seeing the need and opportunity to take an already productive herd to a new level of profit opportunity, one who identified a cost-effective tool that could help. In this particular case, the tool cost $28 per head of every head tested.

Rather than look at the cost, though, Noble considered the potential relative to the cost. If the tool could boost production by just 10¢ per head per day or decrease cost by that much, Noble knew he'd recover his per-head investment in about nine months. He also knew there were a number of ways—measured by the tool—that this could be accomplished.

GeneMax measures for boosting production include maternal calving ease, weaning weight, heifer pregnancy and maternal weight. Measures for decreasing cost include milk production and the ability to identify outliers for cow cost.

Moreover, Noble figured if he could pick up a dime at both ends—a total of 20¢ per cow per day—that would mean about $73 per cow per year. That's before considering the increased value of heifers from those cows kept back in his herd.

Noble uses data generated with the tool to identify and cull underperforming cattle. The data also allows him to strategically breed cows in order to correct shortcomings. Along the way, his herd is producing calves with more genetic merit and value, be they replacement females or calves heading to the stocker pasture or feedlot.

“By having solid genomic evaluation, ranked against a large pool of contemporary animals, we can identify the animals that will not perform profitably, the cattle that will fall out along the production chain,” Noble says.

That also means reducing the herd culling rate, which Noble says is a key economic benefit.

“There are two things that really drain profit out of a cowherd,” Noble says. “One is the cost of developing replacement heifers. The other is depreciation of cows. What causes cows to depreciate? Mostly, it's open cows. That alone can represent a non-cash cost of $150 or more per cow per year on an average ranch.”

By using GeneMax, he says his herd's three-year average culling rate of 15-17 percent declined to less than two percent.

“Almost every heifer calf we raise now out of these cows has breeding heifer potential,” Noble says. “Historically, the cheapest commodity we produced on our ranch was a non-breeding heifer calf. Now, the most valuable commodity we sell from our ranch is a bred heifer or bred cow. We have all but eliminated the second cut of heifers from our program.”

Noble emphasizes the genomic test is a tool, rather than a rule. In his specific case, he's referring to the fact that you can't simply sort and select replacement heifers on paper. You still have to ensure the structure, phenotype and all the rest fit your herd, environment and goals.

Perhaps more broadly, it's not even the tool that helped Ryan add daily cow revenue, at least not at first. The only reason Noble found a tool is because he went looking for one. And the only reason he went looking for one is because he wanted to find a more effective way to accomplish specific things like reducing average cull cow costs and increasing confidence in heifer selections before pouring so much investment into them.

“There is no silver bullet to success, but cow-calf producers interested in making improvement will adapt their production system with a focus on optimizing labor, purchased feed, and depreciation in a way that minimizes unit cost of production,” Mathis said. “Successful operations will employ proven technology with a positive return on investment, diligently market calves and cull cows to their highest value, and manage price risk effectively. Producers should focus on maintaining or improving genetics of the cowherd with reasonable expectations for improved performance and a careful consideration for the marginal value of performance change. Central to the decisions for optimizing performance of the cowherd should be an effort to maintain a high level of heterosis.

Noble's presentation and others from this year's Cattlemen's College are available through the National Cattlemen's Beef Association Learning Center.









