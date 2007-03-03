Results indicate that despite a nine-month horn fly season and high numbers of horn flies on cattle throughout the state, available products remain efficacious in controlling these flies. By rotating organophosphate, pyrethroid, avermectin, and IGR products, cattlemen can maintain horn fly numbers on their herds below numbers producing economic injury while actively counteracting insecticide resistance and prolonging product use-life.

UGA Extension encourages cattlemen to use short-term controls such as sprays, dusts or pour-ons to keep horn fly numbers low early in the season, and then install ear tags once fly numbers exceed the action threshold (200 horn flies per side). Producers are also cautioned not to use products with the same mode of action year after year and to remove ear tags before Thanksgiving.

Companies are disinclined to create products for the relatively small livestock market because of cost and limited return on investment (corn, cotton, and soybean products are more lucrative). Getting EPA approval of insecticidal products for use on food animals is challenging, so cattlemen must conserve and use products wisely.

Available insecticidal ear tags, or "fly tags," contain insecticides with only three modes of action, belonging to three classes: organophosphates, pyrethroids, and avermectins. The high risk of developing resistance with continued use of products in the same insecticide class requires alternation of products with different modes of action from year to year, a technique called 'rotation.' Recommendations are that products with the same mode of action should be used only two years in a row, then the herd rotated to products with a different mode of action. So if you used ZetaGard tags in 2016 and Cylence Ultra tags in 2017 (both of which are pyrethroids), this coming summer you should consider an organophosphate or abamectin tag.

Insecticide rotation sounds complicated and difficult to manage, but UGA has prepared tables to assist cattlemen in determining which insecticides best fit into their rotation scheme. The Georgia Pest Management Handbook is available online or through your local Extension office. It includes a column for every pesticide labeled "MOA," which stands for "mode of action." Products with the same number in the MOA column should not be used more than two years in succession; select a product with another number to rotate and counter resistance development.

Cattlemen who do not want to make more holes in their cows' ears can consider the XP820 strips. Like XP820 ear tags, they contain the active ingredient abamectin; however, they can be attached to the button of an existing ear tag and will provide control comparable to the XP820 tag.

The VetGun is like a paint gun, powered by a C02 cylinder, and capable of propelling a capsule 30 feet. Each capsule contains the suitable insecticide dose for an animal over 600 pounds. The capsules are constructed so that when they rupture upon hitting the cow's skin, the insecticide spreads over the animal, dissolving in skin oils and (within a matter of hours) distributing over the entire body. While expensive, this option may be a consideration for producers lacking suitable animal-handling facilities. Typically, animals require retreatment at three-week intervals throughout the summer.

Because horn fly larvae develop only in bovine manure, treating manure pats can effectively eliminate horn fly production on your property. Feed-through fly products (such as JustiFly, Ultralyx, Crystalyx IGR, Altosid IGR block, etc.) can prevent horn fly larval development in cattle manure, but only if every animal in the herd consumes an adequate dose of the product. Feed-through products have no effect on adult horn flies, so flies that migrate in from neighboring properties can populate your herd. Feed-throughs are not digested, do not pass into the cow's muscle or bloodstream, so are not accessible to bloodsucking flies. After the cow ingests this product, the active ingredient passes through the digestive system unchanged and is deposited in the manure, where it prevents fly development. In summary, we have only four modes of action in the pesticides available against horn flies: (1) organophosphates; (2) pyrethroids; (3) abamectins; and (4) IGRs (insect growth regulators). Based on herd management options and insecticide use history, beef producers can select products that simultaneously manage horn flies on their operation and forestall insecticide resistance development.

Research was funded through the ACC for Beef.









