BEEFMASTER CONVENTION HELD IN TENNESSEE

Boerne, Texas

– The 58th Annual Beefmaster Breeders United (BBU) Convention “Beefmasters Gone Country” was hosted in Franklin, Tenn., at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Hotel and Conference Center from October 24 - 27, 2018. The official kick-off of the 2018 convention was highlighted with award winning speeches from the Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association members Saige Tassin, Braeden Lee and Weston Brooks, followed by featured speaker and radio personality Shawn Parr.

During the convention, BBU held their general membership meeting and BBU members elected new Board directors and officers. Robert “Bob” Siddons of Lakeway, Texas, was elected president and J.C. Thompson of Bedias, Texas, was elected vice-president. The following individuals were elected to the BBU Board of Directors with a three year term: Trey Scherer of Brenham, Texas, James Skelton of Springdale, Ark., Brian Melloan of Rockfield, Ky., and Tony Psencik of San Antonio, Texas.

Convention attendees enjoyed seminars and fellowship with other cattlemen and women. The educational seminars were sponsored by the Beefmaster Educational Endowment Foundation (BEEF). The educational seminars featured BBU staff members Jeralyn Novak and Donna Henderson demonstrating the new online registration system. Maddy Ruble of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) educated attendees on how NCBA is working on beef issues and how producers can protect the reputation of the beef industry. Dr. Justin Rhinehart from the University of Tennessee spoke about reproductive efficiency and how Beefmaster breeders can help their customers produce more pounds of beef product. The Noble Research Institute's Dr. Robert Wells discussed EPDs and how the utilization of EPDs and DNA can improve a cattleman's herd. Wendy Sneed from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture educated Beefmaster breeders on how they can build repeat customers through seedstock marketing programs. The convention also featured a panel discussion with Beefmaster sale managers Anthony Mihalski, Derek Frenzel, Dave Loftin, Bruce Robbins and Mike Green. The panel answered questions from the audience on various seedstock marketing topics, such as sale preparation and advertising.

The evening activities provided members the opportunity to meet and greet with other members during a reception hosted by Beefmaster breeder Kix Brooks at his Arrington Vineyards. Kix Brooks also hosted a skeet shoot “Boot Shoot Boogie” at the Nashville Gun Club. On Friday night the convention committee raised funds and BEEF through selling exclusive items during the auction. The night ended with members dancing the night away to the tunes of Danny Ray and the Curious Longhorns sponsored by Painted Springs Beefmasters.

On Saturday, the annual awards luncheon honored the Beefmaster breed membership award winners. The late Andy Boudreau and his wife Kim of Richmond, Texas were announced as the member of the year. Swinging B Ranch owned by Loran “Mackie” and Norma Jean Bounds of Axtell, Texas was announced as performance breeder of the year and the environmental member of the year was awarded to San Pedro Ranch of Carrizo Springs, Texas. Breeder of the year was awarded to Collier Farms owned by Mike and Rhonda Collier of Brenham, Texas. Beefmaster Cattlewoman of the year was awarded to Kathy Skinner of Katy, Texas. Last, but not least, Gerry Holmes of Falkville, Ala., was presented the Legends Award. The Legends Award is awarded to members who have been raising Beefmaster cattle for 50 years or more. The convention concluded with the annual President's Council Sale and a great performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

On behalf of the BBU staff, officers, board members and the convention committee, thank you to all our generous sponsors, trade show partners and auction participants. Join BBU at their 59th Annual Convention held in San Antonio, Texas from October 24 – 26, 2019.

For more information about the Beefmaster Breeders United and its convention, please contact the BBU office at 210-732-3132 or visit www.beefmasters.org. Stay connected to BBU through Facebook, view our videos on YouTube, follow us on Twitter and receive our news updates through joining our mailing list.

Beefmaster Breeders United (www.beefmasters.org), located in Boerne, Texas, is a not-for-profit breed registration organization that provides programs and services for its members. Beefmaster, Beefmaster Advancer and E6 cattle are selected on the "Six Essentials" of disposition, fertility, weight, conformation, milk production and hardiness.









