This year's Cattlemen's Profit Roundup features industry-leading speakers who will provide insight on adding value to your cow herd from conception to consumption. Speakers include Darrh Bullock, Ph.D., extension professor, University of Kentucky; Kevin Thompson, director, Middle Tennessee Research and Education Center and; Craig Uden, Darr Feedlot, Inc., NCBA immediate past president.

Darrh Bullock, Ph.D., was raised on his family's beef cattle and watermelon farm in Williston, Florida. He earned a B.S. in animal and dairy sciences and M.S. degree in animal breeding and genetics from Auburn University he then earned his Ph.D. in beef cattle breeding and genetics from the University of Georgia. Dr. Bullock has been on faculty at the University of Kentucky since 1992 and holds the rank of extension professor, specializing in beef cattle genetics. He is the beef group coordinator and has recently served as the AFS extension coordinator and on the Animal and Food Sciences (AFS) Advisory Council. His national and international activities include membership on the eBEEF.org team, Educational Program Committee for the National Beef Cattle Evaluation Consortium, board member and committee chair of the Beef Improvement Federation. Dr. Bullock will be presenting "Bull Selection and the Importance of Hybrid Vigor" at the Cattlemen's Profit Roundup.

Kevin Thompson was raised on a large commercial cow-calf operation and received a B.S. in animal science and M.S. in animal science from the University of Tennessee (UT) in Knoxville. He began his career as a research associate over beef cattle projects and UT's central bull testing facility at the Middle Tennessee Research and Education Center (MTREC) in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Thompson then spent 10 years with the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation and their livestock marketing company, Tennessee Livestock Producer, INC., developing and managing a genetic improvement program and an alliance marketing group, Tennessee Beef Producer Alliance. In 2010 Thompson returned to UT as director of the MTREC. Thompson will be presenting "Developing Heifers for the Long Haul" at the Cattlemen's Profit Roundup.

Craig Uden is a fourth-generation cattleman from Elwood, Nebraska. Craig is a partner in Darr Feedlot Inc., a commercial cattle feeding operation in central Nebraska. Craig and his wife, Terri, also own and manage three commercial cow-calf operations. Craig graduated from the University of Nebraska. He has been involved with National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) since the mid-1980s and has served on several committees throughout the organization and is currently serving as NCBA past president. He has previously served as president, president-elect, policy division chairman and federation division chairman. Along with serving on the Nebraska Beef Council, Craig has served on the Nebraska Cattlemen's Board of Directors as a committee chairman and vice chairman, the Nebraska Cattlemen's Research & Education Foundation, and involved in Nebraska Feedlot Council. Craig will be presenting "Adding Value to Calves" at the Cattlemen's Profit Roundup.

The Cattlemen's Profit Roundup is being held during the 48th Annual American Gelbvieh Association National Convention. For more information about the Cattlemen's Profit Roundup, please visit www.gelbvieh.org or call 303-465-2333. Registration is not required to attend this free event.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,100 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.









