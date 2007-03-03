RENNER JOINS AMERICAN GELBVIEH ASSOC. STAFF

Broomfield, Colo.

- The American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) would like to welcome Jake Renner to the staff as member and youth activities coordinator.

Renner grew up in the rural community of Pratt, Kansas, where he was involved in 4-H and spent a large majority of his time focusing on livestock projects. In 2013 Renner graduated from Fort Hays State University where he studied animal science and competed on the livestock judging team. For the past five years he has been a county agent for K-State Research and Extension (KSRE) in Kingman County covering agriculture and natural resources as well as a 4-H and youth development. Renner is currently finishing his final year of graduate school at Kansas State University pursuing a master's degree in agricultural education and communication.

In his role as member and youth activities coordinator, he will guide the American Gelbvieh Junior Association (AGJA) and help to develop the next generation of leaders in the beef industry. Renner will also be tasked with enriching the membership experience for AGA members.

"Through KSRE I have found a passion for informal education and seizing any opportunity to work with the youth of the beef industry to help them find their place. I am excited about the opportunity to mentor and advise the members of the AGJA to find their passion within the beef industry," says Renner. "I am looking forward to serving as the liaison between the AGJA and the AGA/American Gelbvieh Foundation as we think outside the box and work toward creating strong standing relationships with industry leaders for support on all levels. I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the AGA team moving forward."

"We are excited to continue to grow the AGA team with talented individuals like Jake. His experience and education in youth development and passion for agriculture makes him a great fit to lead and help develop the youth and ultimately the future of our breed," says Megan Slater, AGA interim executive director.

Renner began his role on January 2, 2019, and will be based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Renner can be reached at 303-465-2333 or via email at jake@gelbvieh.org.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 Gelbvieh, Balancer and Gelbvieh-influenced cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.









