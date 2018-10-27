SALE REPORT

7P RANCH HOSTS 43RD ANNUAL PRODUCTION SALE

High Selling Bulls

Lot 40 - $4800 --Mr 7P E19 -- SimAngus Bull. Sired by: Mr 7P B169. Buyer: Gregory Gray, Gray Cattle Company, Hackberry, La.

Lot 2 - $3600 -- Mr 7P E124 -- SimAngus Bull. Sired by: McKellar Estate 4162. Buyer: Grant Fontenot, DVM, JDF Farms, Ville Platte, La.

Lot 4 - $3400 -- Mr 7P E32 -- Purebred Simmental Bull. Sired by: Gibbs 2594Z SM UPG P342. Buyer: Shirley Irwin, Circle I Cattle, Troup, Texas.

High Selling Registered Females

Lot 126 - $2800 -- Miss 7P D251 -- Purebred Simmental Bred Heifer. Sired by: CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z. Buyer: Stephen Boudreaux, Thibodaux, La.

Lot 145 - $2800 -- Miss 7P E5 -- Purebred Simmental Bred Heifer. Sired by: WS Zenith Z55. Buyer: Richard Briley, Crooked Creek Farms, Wills Point, Texas.

Lot 153 - $2300 -- Miss 7P E33 -- Purebred Simmental Bred Heifer. Sired by: Hook's Yellowstone 97Y. Buyer: Oscar Riddle, Riddle Enterprises, Floresville, Texas.

High Selling F1 Simbrah Heifers

Lot 205 – Group of Two Simbrah Open Heifers sold for $1,750 each. Both Sired by: JDH Mr Manso 93/3. Buyer: Brad Compton, Compton Cattle Company, Hockley, Texas.

Lot 201 – Group of Two Simbrah Open Heifers sold for $1,700 each. Both Sired by: JDH Mr Manso 93/3. Buyer: Shirley Irwin, Circle I Cattle, Troup, Texas.

High Selling Commercial Braford Bred Heifers

Lot 214 – Group of three commercial Braford bred heifers sold for $2,300 each. Buyer: Terry Waldrep, Pittsburg, Texas.

Lot 215 – Group of two commercial Braford bred heifers sold for $2,200 each. Buyer: Robert Miller, Lufkin, Texas.

Lot 212 – Group of three commercial Braford bred heifers sold for $2,200 each. Buyer: Rodney Cobb, R & R Cattle, Mansfield, La.

Volume Buyers: Shirley Irwin, Circle I Cattle, Troup, Texas; Tyrone Miller, Flint, Texas; Danny Crossley, Chandler, Texas and Cary Parrott, Winona, Texas

Auctioneer: Mark Tillman, Junction, Texas.



