CATTLE TODAY SALE REPORT

BIEBER FEVER IN THE SOUTHEAST AVERAGES $3,101



October 25, 2018

Reidsville, Ga. High Sellers:

Lot 72 RBF Red Dynasty 201E, sired by TJR Red Dynasty 198/A, sold for $7,000 to Roberto Garcia of Mexico. Lot 46 Bieber Hard Drive E543, sired by Bieber Hard Drive Y120, sold to Joe Newton of Thomson, GA for $5,500. Lot 40 Bieber Stockman E527, sired by PIE Stockman 4051, sold for $5,250 to Frank Howey of Monroe, N.C. Buyers from six states.



