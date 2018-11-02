SALE REPORT

GENETRUST FEMALE SALE AT CHIMNEY ROCK AVERAGES $8,905

A large and highly engaged crowd of breeders from across North America gathered at Bill and Gail Davis' Chimney Rock Cattle Company to evaluate the elite offering of female genetics presented by the GENETRUST partners. In what has become one of the premier annual events in the Brangus breed over the last decade, 2018 set the bar to an even higher standard, with cattle spreading throughout the U.S. and Mexico. With 10 lots gathering up $20,000 or more, the long list of highlights are as follows.

Lot 56, MS DMR Beacon 415E133 from Draggin' M Ranch commanded $51,000 from Triple T Brangus, Fayette, Ala.

Lot 37, LM MS Final Cut 302E3 from Lake Majestik Farms had a final bid of $40,000 from Ganaderia Millan, Magdalena, Sonora, Mexico.

Lot 55, MS DMR El Dorado 415E12 from Draggin' M Ranch gathered up $35,000 from Clover Ranch, Marietta, Ga.

Lot 105, WAT MS Three D 302A-9U8E16 from Johnston Brangus was selected for $26,000 by Elias Brangus, Caborca, Sonora, Mexico.

Lot 95, CB MS Trail Boss 1523E13 from Cavender Brangus landed at $26,000 with Triple T Brangus, Fayette, Ala.

Lot 84, MS DMR Empire 802F from Draggin' M Ranch commanded $26,000 from Elias Brangus, Caborca, Sonora, Mexico.

Lot 20, CB MS Onstar 75Y13 from Cavender Brangus had a final bid of $25,000 from Ganaderia Millan, Magdalena, Sonora, Mexico.

Lot 57, Suhn's Miss Three D 416E47 from Suhn Cattle Company gathered up $24,000 from El Centro Brangus, Tepatitlan, Jalisco, Mexico.

Lot 5 Suhn's Miss Augustus 30B4 and 5A Suhn's Miss Tradition 30F35, from Suhn Cattle Company commanded $12,000 and $10,000, respectively, for a total lot valuation of $22,000 with both purchased by Brad Cotton, Floresville, Texas.

Lot 19, Basin Lucy 0060 from Cavender Brangus landed at $20,000 with Draggin' M Ranch, El Dorado, Ark.

Volume buyers for the record GENETRUST event were El Centro Brangus, Tepatitlan, Jalisco, Mexico, East Texas Cattle Company, Tyler, Texas, Matt Barnett, Woodlawn, Tenn., Milton Villarreal, Katy, Texas and Matt Svinksy, Bellville, Texas.

GENETRUST kicks off an exciting spring sale season February 18-19, 2019 with their Easy Access online video bull sale hosted on DVAuction.com, where 60 Brangus and Ultrablack bulls will be offered. On March 26th, 2019 the GENETRUST crew will be in Eureka, Kansas at Suhn Cattle Company with a tremendous offering of 160 breed leading Brangus and Ultrablack bulls. April 27th, 2019 GENETRUST will be back in Jacksonville, Texas at Cavender's with 150 Registered Brangus and Ultrablack females and 500 commercial Brangus females. For more information on the nation's leader in Brangus and Ultrablack genetics visit www.GENETRUSTBrangus.com



