GENETRUST BULL & COMMERCIAL FEMALE SALE HELD NOV. 5

Commercial and purebred cattlemen from across the United States gathered at Chimney Rock Cattle Company for the annual GENETRUST Bull and Commercial Female Sale hosted by Bill and Gail Davis. An event that has produced a number of influential herd sires over the previous 11 sales, proved once again to have a host of breed leading prospects as cattle enthusiasts readily absorbed the offering. With a number of game changers heading back into seedstock programs, the featured lots were as follows.

Lot 210, Vorel Innovation 331E10 from Vorel Farms was selected for $20,000 by Lake Majestik, Flat Rock, Ala.

Lot 174, DMR Guardian 535E25 from Draggin' M Ranch commanded $16,500 from Hayman's 711 Ranch, Kenansville, Fla.

Lot 215, Suhn's Final Cut 331E40 from Suhn Cattle Company had a final bid price of $16,000 from Select Sires, Plain City, Ohio.

Lot 255, DMR Strategy 594E19 from Draggin' M Ranch sold with ¾ interest and full possession for $15,500 to Elias Brangus, Caborca, Sonora, Mexico.

Lot 237, CRC Beacon 468E11 from Chimney Rock Cattle Company sold with ¾ interest and full possession for $15,000 to Cavender Brangus, Troup, Texas.

Lot 198, Vorel Currency 25E8 from Vorel Farms commanded $14,500 for Jackson's Double J Brangus, Gentry, Ark.

Lot 279, CRC Foundation 535E86 from Chimney Rock Cattle Company had a final bid price of $11,500 from Larry Franke, Karnes City, Texas.

Bulls sold from Florida to Nevada and all points in between, with a number heading into Mexico. The volume buyers were Ricky Floyd, Rose Bud, Ark., Rusty Davis, Russellville, Ark., and T Quarter Circle Ranch, Winnemucca, Nev.

The commercial Brangus and Ultrablack females also saw great demand to round out the powerful sale weekend, with a set of 10 spring calving bred heifers from 4L Farms of Lafayette, Tenn., leading the way at $2,600/head to Jimmy and Nolan Trice and Tom Crawford all of Triple T Brangus, Fayette, Ala. The top set of open heifers also came from 4L Farms, with five head landing at $1,450 to Jeff Jackson, Chetopa, Kansas. The volume buyer of the commercial female offering was Jeff Jackson, Chetopa, Kansas.

GENETRUST kicks off an exciting spring sale season February 18-19, 2019 with their Easy Access online video bull sale hosted on DVAuction.com, where 60 Brangus and Ultrablack bulls will be offered. On March 26th, 2019 the GENETRUST crew will be in Eureka, Kansas at Suhn Cattle Company with a tremendous offering of 160 breed leading Brangus and Ultrablack bulls. April 27th, 2019 GENETRUST will be back in Jacksonville, Texas at Cavender's with 150 Registered Brangus and Ultrablack females and 500 commercial Brangus females. For more information on the nation's leader in Brangus and Ultrablack genetics visit www.GENETRUSTBrangus.com.



