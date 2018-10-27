CATTLE TODAY SALE REPORT

DEBTER HEREFORD BULL SALE AVERAGES $5,260



October 27, 2018

Horton, AL High Selling Bulls:

Lot 1 -- $15,000. Purchased by Penturf Herefords, Ogden Ark.

Lot 108 -- $12,000. Purchased by Chip Beeker, Eutaw, Ala.

Lot 30 -- $10,000. Purchased by Luther White, Chiefland, Fla.

Lot 25 -- $9,500. Purchased by CJ Land & Cattle, Snead, Ala.

Lot 51-- $8,500. Purchased by DCJ Ranch, Auburn, Ala.

Lot 9 -- $8,000. Purchased by CJ Land & Cattle, Snead, Ala.

Lot 7 -- $8,000. Purchased by Randy Whittington, West Virginia.

Lot 87 -- $8,000. Purchased by Clifford Cole, Demopolis, Ala.

Lot 4 --$7,500. Purchased by TNT Farms, Trussville, Ala.

Lot 2 -- $7,500. Purchased by Mark Yeager, Moulton, Ala.

Lot 17 -- $7,500. Purchased by Craig Bannister, Cadiz, Ky.

Lot 21 -- $7,500. Purchased by Chip Beeker, Eutaw, Ala.

Lot 11 -- $7,500. Purchased by TNT Farms, Trussville, Ala. High Selling Heifers:

Lot 131 -- $5,500. Purchased by Scott Tidwell, Trussville, Ala.

Lot 132 -- $4,100. Purchased by Scott Tidwell, Trussville, Ala.



[Home]



Send mail to webmaster@cattletoday.com with questions or comments about this web site.

Copyright © 1998-2007 CATTLE TODAY, INC.