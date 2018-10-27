SALE REPORT
DEBTER HEREFORD BULL SALE AVERAGES $5,260
October 27, 2018
Horton, AL
High Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 -- $15,000. Purchased by Penturf Herefords, Ogden Ark.
Lot 108 -- $12,000. Purchased by Chip Beeker, Eutaw, Ala.
Lot 30 -- $10,000. Purchased by Luther White, Chiefland, Fla.
Lot 25 -- $9,500. Purchased by CJ Land & Cattle, Snead, Ala.
Lot 51-- $8,500. Purchased by DCJ Ranch, Auburn, Ala.
Lot 9 -- $8,000. Purchased by CJ Land & Cattle, Snead, Ala.
Lot 7 -- $8,000. Purchased by Randy Whittington, West Virginia.
Lot 87 -- $8,000. Purchased by Clifford Cole, Demopolis, Ala.
Lot 4 --$7,500. Purchased by TNT Farms, Trussville, Ala.
Lot 2 -- $7,500. Purchased by Mark Yeager, Moulton, Ala.
Lot 17 -- $7,500. Purchased by Craig Bannister, Cadiz, Ky.
Lot 21 -- $7,500. Purchased by Chip Beeker, Eutaw, Ala.
Lot 11 -- $7,500. Purchased by TNT Farms, Trussville, Ala.
High Selling Heifers:
Lot 131 -- $5,500. Purchased by Scott Tidwell, Trussville, Ala.
Lot 132 -- $4,100. Purchased by Scott Tidwell, Trussville, Ala.