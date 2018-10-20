SALE REPORT

CIRCLE A ANGUS HOSTS 12TH ANNUAL FALL SALE

Circle A Angus Ranch, headquartered in Iberia, Mo., was proud to host their 12th Annual Fall Bull and Heifer sale offering 235 head sold on October 20th. The bleachers were full of potential buyers vying for the opportunity to own elite genetics backed by great service by bidding on the 85 bulls, and 150 bred heifers.

Eighty-five bulls averaged a respectable $3,859 with Lot 72, Circle A Payweight 7203, going for $7,250 as the high selling bull. Sold to Gerry Germann, Lot 72 is a calving ease bull with high growth and carcass traits and an own son of Basin Payweight 1682. Five bulls tied for the second high-selling bull at $5,500 with several more at $5,000 or more. Flat Iron Ranch was the high volume bull buyer taking home four head. Eleven bulls sold for $5,000 or more, with 36 head going for under $3,500 or less.

One hundred fifty commercial, bred heifers, sold in lots of five, ultrasounded to calve within ten days of one another and fetal sexed, averaged $1,919 per head. Miller County Stockyards were the high volume buyer taking home 25 head, with Ed Ehrhardt of Jefferson City, Mo., taking home 20. Barry Nordwald and Sellmeyer Farms both took home 15 head. High selling heifer lot sold to Everett Patrick at $2,100.

The sale was very solid despite a dry summer and Circle A feels fortunate to be part of their customers' success and attributes their part to good genetics and great service. The next opportunity to purchase Circle A genetics will be on March 16th offering 200 bulls and 300 fall-calving, bred heifers.

Circle A Angus Ranch is a 30,000 acre, 8,000 head ranching operation headquartered in Iberia, Mo., with satellite operations in Stockton, and Huntsville. Owned by the Dave Gust Family, Circle A's motto is “Quality beef is our business.” Circle A markets more than 400 Black Angus bulls and 600 Premium Angus females annually at sales held the third Saturday's of March and October.

Circle A offers a full-time customer service representative, free delivery with the purchase of two or more bulls, the most generous calf buy-back program in the country and access to the best genetics through the Angus Sire Alliance and the industry's only in-herd EPDs for tenderness, feed intake, heifer pregnancy, cow stayability and terminal and maternal profit indexes.



