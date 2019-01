SALE REPORT

BEEFMASTER HARVEST PRODUCTION SALE HELD

Open

Lot 31 -- $9,200 -- 468 Sweet Wine -- CF Sugar Britches x Desert Wine 48/07. Consigned by New Cut Farms Purchased by Jim Colvin, Texas.

Lot 22 -- $6,000 -- 4057 Southern Beauty -- CF Sugar Britches x Sweet Baby 9/10. Consigned by D & D Beefmasters. Purchased by Bill Wilson, Texas.

Lot 32a -- $5,200 -- 457 Master Wine -- CF Sugar Britches x Desert Wine 48/07. Consigned by New Cut Farms. Purchased by Collier Farms, Texas.

Lot 32b -- $5,200 -- 458 Fancy Wine - CF Sugar Britches x Desert Wine 48/07. Consigned by New Cut Farms. Purchased by Collier Farms, Texas.

Pairs

Lot 47 -- $7,000 -- 138 Rockin H Maiden - Logan x MM 648 with heifer calf at side by Sugar Daddy 1411 and bred to Rockin H Tiger. Consigned by Rockin' H Farm. Purchased by CG Farms, Texas.

Lot 46 -- $5,000 -- 915 Rockin' H Red -- CF 403 x Rockin H Maiden with bull calf at side by Sugar Daddy 1411 and bred to Rockin H Tiger. Consigned by Rockin' H Farm. Purchased by CG Farms, Texas.

Lot 55 -- $5,000 -- 154 HF Logan's Cinnamon -- Logan x Cinnamon Roll 3123 14/2 with heifer calf at side by Captain Catcher. Consigned by A & W Farms. Purchased by Collier Farms, Texas.

Bred Heifer

Lot 33 -- $5,200 -- 453 Red Penny Wine -- Vision x Desert Wine 48/07. Bred to NC Suga Suga. Consigned by New Cut Farms. Purchased by Windy Hills, Mississippi.

Lot 14 -- $3,000 -- T01 Sweet Portrait -- CF Masterpiece x Sweet Sarah 83/07. Bred to Red Eagle. Consigned by Arrow T Beefmasters. Purchased by Bill Wilson, Texas.

Volume Buyers: Steven and Lyn Anderson, Texas.; Collier Farms, Texas.; CG Farms, Texas.; Jim Colvin, Texas.; Jason Bailey, Alabama.; and Bill Wilson, Texas.

Auctioneer: Gerald Bowie.

Sale Manager: Robbins Cattle Consulting & Marketing, Bruce Robbins.