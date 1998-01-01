SALE REPORT

30TH ALABAMA CONNECTION SALE HELD AT TINNEY FARMS

High selling bull, consigned by Grandview Farm, sold to Parker Farms, Cave City, Ky., for $7,500.

High selling female pair, consigned by Tinney Farms, sold for $16,000. Cow sold to 777 Farm and Grandview Farm, Hamilton, Ala., and heifer calf sold to Bud Clark and Pitchford Cattle Co., Athens, Texas.

Second high selling female pair, consigned by Grandview Farm, sold for $15,250 to Lou Al Tuck Farm, Great Falls, S.C.

High selling bred heifer, consigned by Grandview Farm, sold for $6,000 to Dos Bros Ranch, Schulenburg, Texas.

High selling open heifer, consigned by Grandview Farm, sold for $4,250 to 4S Farm, Geraldine, Ala.

Hosted and sponsored by Tinney Farms and sponsored by Grandview Farm and Gray Oaks Farm.

Sale Consultants: Bill Lundberg , Darren Richmond and Richard Hood.

Auctioneer: Hoover Case.



