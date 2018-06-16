SALE REPORT

SALACOA VALLEY HOLDS BELLES OF THE SOUTH SALE

A powerful offering greeted Brangus enthusiasts from 8 states and Mexico who were on hand for Salacoa Valley's Belles of the South customer appreciation sale. The well conditioned and high quality cattle were appreciated throughout the day.

The high selling lot at $21,000 was lot 131, your choice in a flush of any cow from Salacoa Valley. Clover Ranch, Marietta, Ga., paid $11,000 to own the first pick and Phillips Ranch, Daytona Beach, Fla., paid $10,000 for the second choice.

Quail Valley Farms, Oneonta, Ala., paid $9,500 to own lot 30, Clover New Vision 99A13, a full sister to the $16,000 Marlboro and the $14,000 Treasure herd bulls and a daughter of the great 99X9 donor. She was a 3N1 with a good Seal bull calf at side and was consigned by Clover Ranch.

Lot 3 and 3A was the fourth high selling lot at $7,750 when Stacy Smitherman, Centerville, Texas, paid $6,000 to own MS Salacoa Patton 30A3. This powerful Patton daughter records 2 @ 107 IMF and balanced EPDs. Asana Ranch, Haynes City, Fla., paid $1,750 to own her stout Hollywood heifer calf at side.

$7,500 was the purchase price on the fifth high selling lot. Cliff and Judy Stewart, Leighton, Ala., paid $3,750 to own Lot 9, MS Salacoa Guardian 332A8 who records 2 @ 119 WR and 8 EPD traits ranking in the breed's top 20 percent or greater. Her powerful Super American daughter sired by Harris 14/4, Lot 9A, also brought $3,750 when Pitchford Cattle Co, Athens, Texas, and Harris Farms, Cleburne, Texas, teamed to earn the bid.



