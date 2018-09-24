SALE REPORT

THE OAKS HOLDS DISPERSAL SALE

One hundred fourteen registered buyers from 15 states and Mexico crowded into The Oaks sale pavilion for the complete dispersal of the mighty cow herd from The Oaks Farm. Pleasant temperatures and welcoming hospitality greeted the gathered crowd. Cattle of all classes found willing bidders and buyers throughout the day as the greatest concentration of Csonka and Granite genetics ever offered in a single sale were snapped up at a rapid pace.

Draggin M, El Dorado, Ark., purchased the day's high selling lot when they paid $25,000 for the first cow in the ring, CB MS NSR 541Y61. She is a big bodied donor responsible for over $171,000 in progeny sales in the past four years.

MBCC, LLC, Waynesboro, Tenn., purchased the day's second high selling lot when they won the bid at $17,500 for Lot 113, Oaks MS Nuff Said 541B69. This daughter of the $70,000, 541T7 donor had just grossed $80,000 on nine yearling heifers in this sale.

Sunshine Acres, Trussville, Ala., paid $16,000 to own Lot 145, Oaks MS Csonka 541B39, a daughter of the high selling, 541Y61 donor. She was the first of four full sisters to sell and their maternal sibs had generated over $171,000 on the previous 4 years.

Quail Valley Farms, Oneonta, Ala., paid $12,000 to own Lot 229, Oaks MS Nuff Said 209D22. She is a daughter of the iconic donor 209L11 and sold safe to Atlanta.

Circle C Brangus, Big Clifty, Ky., paid $10,500 to own the next three high selling lots. They purchased Lot 194, Oaks MS Csonka 541D35. This deep made Csonka daughter is out of the $25,000 541Y18 donor. They also purchased Lots 286 and 287 for $10,500. They are powerful flush sisters sired by Granite and out of the day's second high seller, Lot 113, 541B69.



