SALE REPORT

SALACOA VALLEY BRANGUS SALE AVERAGES $3,965

Heavy fall moisture did nothing to dampen the enthusiastic crowd of bull buyers and Brangus female aficionados on hand for the annual Salacoa Valley Farms Bull and Female Sale.

At $30,000, the top selling female was Lot 81, Ms Salacoa Final Cut 23E85 sold to Sweet Johns Farm, Okeechobee, Fla. This Final Cut daughter was out of an Atlanta daughter, out of a full sister to the dam of Hollywood and boasts a YW EPD of 109.

Lot 24, MS Salacoa Stonewall 535Z35, was the second high selling female when she and her heifer calf sold to Milton Villareal, Brookshire, Texas, for $11,000. She is a Atonewall daughter out of the great 535U9 donor.

The third high selling female at $10,500, was lot 41, Ms Salacoa Csonka 535Z25, also a donor daughter of 535U9, and Lot 41A Ms Salacoa Brighton 535F11, her daughter by IMF Trait Leader Brighton. JM Cattle, Hattiesburg, Miss., purchased the donor cow and Clarrisa Bowers purchased the good heifer calf at side.

BBC, Okeechobee, Fla., paid $9,750 to own the top selling Peach, Lot 4 QVF Ms Never Surrender 541F3. This long bodied, big ribbed weaned heifer is the first Never Surrender progeny sold at public auction. She was consigned by Quail Valley Farms, Oneonta, Ala.

Quail Valley Farm, purchased the next high selling female when they paid $8,000 to own Lot 13, Ms Salacoa Whitfield 99Z10 and her fall heifer calf at side by Atlanta. This donor featured seven EPD traits ranking in the breed's top 30 percent or greater.

In the bull sale, $67,500 was the price paid for the day's top seller Lot 302, T3 Broadway 30E. He is a Hollywood son out of an Atlanta daughter and boasts nine EPD traits ranking in the breed's top 30 percent or greater. He sold to ST Genetics, Navasota, Texas, and was consigned by T3 Brangus, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Nineteen thousand dollars was the bid price for Lot 317, Clvr Csonka 2E2. This powerful son of the incomparable Csonka sold to Aqua Fria Brangus, Santa Maria Del Oro, Durango, Mexico. He was consigned by Clover Ranch, Marietta, Ga.

Far Niente Farms, Valley Head, Ala., purchased the day's third high selling bull when they bid $11,750 to own Lot 487, T3 Main Event 918E3. He was consigned by T3 Brangus.



