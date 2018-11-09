SALE REPORT

ARCADIA BLACK & WHITE BULL SALE AVERAGES $3,038

Meadows Creek Farm's 8th Annual “Arcadia Black & White Sale” was held November 9, 2018 at Arcadia Stockyard, Arcadia, Fla. When auctioneer Kenny Raney put away his gavel, 75 two-year-old bulls had been sold for an average price of $3,038. At this year's Florida Cattlemen's Convention, Meadows Creek of Columbia, Ala. was presented a plaque for being a 15 year donor to FCA bull auction. Meadows Creek was joined by sale partners Collins Farms of Cusseta, Ala., and Bar Crescent D of Wauchula, Fla.

The 44 Charolais bulls from Meadows Creek averaged $3,018. The two high selling Charolais were at $3,800. MC SH Mr Will 604 went to Thomas Acres of Inverness, Fla., and MC Butch 600 went to Klein Ranch of Zolfo Springs, Fla. The 26 Angus bulls from Meadows Creek and Collins Farms averaged $3,015. High seller Angus at $4,200 to Rosen Farm of Tuscaloosa, Ala., was an ET son of SAV Universal 4038. Three Charolais X Angus composite bulls averaged $2,666. The two Brahman bulls from Bar Crescent D averaged $4,350. DHS Macel Bro 463/16 was high selling Brahman and overall high seller at $4,500 to J3 Cattle of Clewiston, Fla.

Meadows Creek would like to thank all our customers, sales partners and host sites for your support and help. This was the first year our Arcadia sale was open to online bidding through Cowbuyer.com. Our next sale is February 23, 2019 in Montgomery, Ala., “The Black and White Spring Forward Bull and Female Sale.” Go to www.meadows creekfarm.com or www. cowbuyer.com for more information.



