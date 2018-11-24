SALE REPORT

FOUR STATES CLASSIC SALE HELD NOVEMBER 25

High selling pairs consigned by Jake Milam sold to Trey Cuevas of Purvis, Miss., for five pair at $2,250. Mr. Cuevas was volume pair buyer with 15 pairs.

High selling bred cows were consigned by Logan Hostetler and purchased by Allison Horn of Nashville, Ark., for $1,450 each.

High selling F-1 Tigers were consigned by Southern Arkansas University and sold to Winfred Sorrels of Sparkman, Ark., for $1,975. Volume F-1 buyer was Pruett Ranch with 43 head.

Top selling bred heifers were consigned by Milam Cattle selling to David Cross for $1,935 each. Volume bred heifer buyer was also Pruett Ranch of Ashdown, Ark., with the purchase of 72 head.

Top selling open heifers were a set of commercial Red Brahman consigned by Shane Wells of Imboden, Ark., and sold to Michael Booker of Star City, Ark., for $1,525 each. Volume buyer of the open heifers was Pruett Ranch, Ashdown, Ark., with 24 head.

A big thanks to Pruett Ranch for being the volume buyer of the female offering.



