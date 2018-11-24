SALE REPORT
FOUR STATES CLASSIC SALE HELD NOVEMBER 25
November 24, 2018
Hope, Ark.
High selling pairs consigned by Jake Milam sold to Trey Cuevas of Purvis, Miss., for five pair at $2,250. Mr. Cuevas was volume pair buyer with 15 pairs.
High selling bred cows were consigned by Logan Hostetler and purchased by Allison Horn of Nashville, Ark., for $1,450 each.
High selling F-1 Tigers were consigned by Southern Arkansas University and sold to Winfred Sorrels of Sparkman, Ark., for $1,975. Volume F-1 buyer was Pruett Ranch with 43 head.
Top selling bred heifers were consigned by Milam Cattle selling to David Cross for $1,935 each. Volume bred heifer buyer was also Pruett Ranch of Ashdown, Ark., with the purchase of 72 head.
Top selling open heifers were a set of commercial Red Brahman consigned by Shane Wells of Imboden, Ark., and sold to Michael Booker of Star City, Ark., for $1,525 each. Volume buyer of the open heifers was Pruett Ranch, Ashdown, Ark., with 24 head.
A big thanks to Pruett Ranch for being the volume buyer of the female offering.